Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,865.00

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,865 ($50.50) and last traded at GBX 3,834 ($50.09), with a volume of 162528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,765 ($49.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,688.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,577.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.81%.

In other news, insider Bandhana Rawal acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,690 ($23,112.10).

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH.L) (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

