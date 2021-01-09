Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE:WOR opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $627,724.43. Insiders have sold a total of 86,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,771,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.