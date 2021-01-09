Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Down 9.8%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.90. 1,254,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,004,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,753.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,082.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

