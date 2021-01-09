Wrapped NXM Trading Up 56.3% Over Last 7 Days (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00108167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.00 or 0.00697003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00219581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00052256 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

