W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. Notably, the firm is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf & deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to cash flows. The firm recently provided fourth-quarter operational update. The company has brought back significant amount of production online well before time that was paused due to the storms in the Gulf of Mexico region. Moreover, output from its Magnolia field has been restored.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.77.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $343.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

