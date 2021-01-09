X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Price Up 11.7%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.64. 117,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 88,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on XFOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

