Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.43

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 3261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

