Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

