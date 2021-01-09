Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 5.6%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 671,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 342,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XIACF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

About Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF)

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.