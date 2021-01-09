XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.60. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $125.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

