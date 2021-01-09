XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.67

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.48. XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 32,422 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

