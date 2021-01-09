Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.55. Approximately 2,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.