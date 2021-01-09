Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.38. 1,632,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,323. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after buying an additional 65,463 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

