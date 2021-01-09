Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

YGRAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.50 to $0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised shares of Yangarra Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

