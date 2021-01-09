Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of YARIY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.69. 16,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $23.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

