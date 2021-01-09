YEE Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $283,734.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi and FCoin. In the last week, YEE has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02666243 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012312 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, ABCC, DigiFinex, DEx.top, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.