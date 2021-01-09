YIELD App (YLD) Trading Up 47.6% Over Last 7 Days

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $5.70 million and $419,448.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 47.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00284455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.08 or 0.03015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app.

YIELD App Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars.

