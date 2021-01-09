Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.89. 375,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 131,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.