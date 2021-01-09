Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.44.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $3,172,091 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 64,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $107.15. 1,252,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.98. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

