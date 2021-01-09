Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $115.00 at MKM Partners

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

NYSE:YUM opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock worth $3,172,091 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 50.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 64,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

