Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

NYSE:YUM opened at $107.15 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $3,172,091. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 253,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 110,163 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

