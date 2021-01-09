Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. American National Bank raised its position in Applied Materials by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.56. 9,059,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $97.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

