Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,757. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at $249,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $1,037,706. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $29.24. 74,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

