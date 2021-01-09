Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.56. 640,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average is $192.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

