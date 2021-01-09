Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. OneMain posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

OneMain stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.35.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 95.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 150.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 379.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of OneMain by 268.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

