Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $38.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after buying an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after buying an additional 390,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.