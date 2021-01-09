Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 838,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. 109,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

