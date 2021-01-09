Zacks: Analysts Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post $0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.98. CGI reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CGI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

NYSE GIB traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.26. 169,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

