Zacks: Analysts Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13).

Several research firms have recently commented on DYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

