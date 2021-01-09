Zacks: Analysts Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post $17.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.74 million and the lowest is $17.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $64.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $64.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.98 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $84.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Eargo stock traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 266,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,399. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

