Zacks: Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 371,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in F.N.B. by 128.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 173.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

