Zacks: Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post sales of $26.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $27.00 billion. Facebook posted sales of $21.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $84.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.31 billion to $85.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $104.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.11 billion to $107.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.57. 18,528,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,725,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.16. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

