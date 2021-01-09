Zacks: Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report sales of $40.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $40.62 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $36.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $157.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.48 billion to $159.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $173.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.95 billion to $178.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,956,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average is $212.02. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

