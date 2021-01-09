Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post $118.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.40 million and the highest is $120.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $122.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $423.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $425.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $476.59 million, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

NYSE USPH traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $128.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

