Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 400,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

