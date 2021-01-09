Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post sales of $644.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $645.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $247.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $17.79. 1,621,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

