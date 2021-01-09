Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.79. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 483.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,901,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

