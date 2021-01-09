Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce $25.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $27.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.74 million to $86.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.89 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $152.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million.

FLXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In related news, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,164.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175. 17.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 621,879 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 455,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,784. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $607.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

