Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,859,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,386. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

