Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $1,721,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

