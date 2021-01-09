Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $14.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

SWK traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $176.73. 907,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,981. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

