Zacks: Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce $203.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.87 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $268.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $784.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.55 million to $797.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.32 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.70. 126,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,383. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

