Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

CUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,889 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 117.8% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 777,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 31.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 326,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 410,373 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUE opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $393.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.95.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

