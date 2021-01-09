Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Announce $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the lowest is $2.35. Fair Isaac posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. BidaskClub cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.43.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 354.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.36. The stock had a trading volume of 172,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.93. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

