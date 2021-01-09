Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $332.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.99 million to $343.76 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $307.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

JACK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.39. 230,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $97.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,019,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,900,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

