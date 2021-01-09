Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $332.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.99 million to $343.76 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $307.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

JACK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.39. 230,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $97.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,019,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,900,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

