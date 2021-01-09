Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. 344,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

