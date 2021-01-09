Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

O opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after buying an additional 1,438,765 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,259,000 after buying an additional 57,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

