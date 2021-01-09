Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.32. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.34.

V stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.68 and a 200 day moving average of $202.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

