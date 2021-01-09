Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Sell

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of HR stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.