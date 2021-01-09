Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE MG opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $154,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

